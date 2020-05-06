by Our Sports Staff Phil Corporate-Box Shane Ross has welcomed news that the FAI won’t be receiving any money from UEFA this year as it already got its 2020 allocation back in 2018. “It has taken intensive expertise to bring our national game to its... Read more »
ROSS – UEFA BAILOUT FIASCO ‘A SUCCESS’
by Our Sports Staff Phil Corporate-Box Shane Ross has welcomed news that the FAI won’t be receiving any money from UEFA this year as it already got its 2020 allocation back in 2018. “It has taken intensive expertise to bring our national game to its... Read more »