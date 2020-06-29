THE ABSENCE of any senior minister from west of the Shannon looks like the first major misstep of the new régime in government buildings. The benefits of having a local representative in a national role vary widely and are often overstated, but perceptions still matter. ... Read more »
CABINET CALAMITY
THE ABSENCE of any senior minister from west of the Shannon looks like the first major misstep of the new régime in government buildings. The benefits of having a local representative in a national role vary widely and are often overstated, but perceptions still matter. ... Read more »