CABINET CALAMITY

Date: June 29, 2020 - Affairs

Dara Calleary

THE ABSENCE of any senior minister from west of the Shannon looks like the first major misstep of the new régime in government buildings. The benefits of having a local representative in a national role vary widely and are often overstated, but perceptions still matter. ... Read more »

