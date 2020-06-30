END OF THE ROAD FOR BRUTON

Date: June 30, 2020 - Affairs

Richard Bruton

Richard Bruton


THE non-inclusion of Richard Bruton in cabinet represents the end of a career that was long thought destined for the Taoiseach’s office.  As Blueshirt royalty Bruton was deemed fit to lead the unsuccessful coup against Enda Kenny in 2010, but now he finds himself left... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber