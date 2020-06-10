CHARLIE FLANAGAN’S SHORT MEMORIES

Date: June 10, 2020 - Affairs

Charlie Flanagan

Charlie Flanagan


IN THESE turbulent times it can be challenging for regional hacks to find a local angle on world events. Not so at the Belfast News Letter where Kenny Donaldson has penned an article “remembering the black lives murdered by Irish republican terrorists”. The piece lists... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber