PAUL HENSEY, former manager of the Curragh racecourse, has been unveiled as the new chief operating officer of Al Shaqab Racing. Hensey – who was a casualty of the Curragh refurbishment programme that saw Derek McGrath drafted in above him as CEO – soon after... Read more »
PAUL HENSEY’S NEW ROLE
PAUL HENSEY, former manager of the Curragh racecourse, has been unveiled as the new chief operating officer of Al Shaqab Racing. Hensey – who was a casualty of the Curragh refurbishment programme that saw Derek McGrath drafted in above him as CEO – soon after... Read more »