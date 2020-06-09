PAUL HENSEY’S NEW ROLE

Date: June 9, 2020 - Affairs, Racing

Paul Hensey


PAUL HENSEY, former manager of the Curragh racecourse, has been unveiled as the new chief operating officer of Al Shaqab Racing. Hensey – who was a casualty of the Curragh refurbishment programme that saw Derek McGrath drafted in above him as CEO – soon after... Read more »

