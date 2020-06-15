GER LYONS VS AIDAN O’BRIEN

Date: June 15, 2020 - Affairs, Racing

Ger-Lyons-©-INPHO


THE STRIAGHT talking Ger Lyons has never been one to mince his words but for once the master of Glenburnie Stables was left speechless after landing his first Classic with Siskin in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh last Friday. Lyons was visibly emotional after... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber