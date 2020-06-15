THE STRIAGHT talking Ger Lyons has never been one to mince his words but for once the master of Glenburnie Stables was left speechless after landing his first Classic with Siskin in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh last Friday. Lyons was visibly emotional after... Read more »
GER LYONS VS AIDAN O’BRIEN
THE STRIAGHT talking Ger Lyons has never been one to mince his words but for once the master of Glenburnie Stables was left speechless after landing his first Classic with Siskin in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh last Friday. Lyons was visibly emotional after... Read more »