Ó RÍORDÁIN’S SEANAD PICKS

Date: June 22, 2020 - Affairs

Aodhan-ORiordain


THE NEW government has been put on notice as the Labour Party resumes its periodic posture as the conscience of Leinster House. In the Dáil on Wednesday, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin called on the next Taoiseach to consider including "minority communities, rather than party political hacks"

