ONE OF the ironies of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the need for public bodies to find inventive ways to spend idle money that might otherwise be clawed back by government departments. Back in April, the training division of Desiree Finnegan’s Screen Ireland, came up... Read more »
REMOTE EARNING
ONE OF the ironies of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the need for public bodies to find inventive ways to spend idle money that might otherwise be clawed back by government departments. Back in April, the training division of Desiree Finnegan’s Screen Ireland, came up... Read more »