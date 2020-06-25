REPUBLICAN ACTIVIST Malachy Steenson brought some light relief to the airwaves on Tuesday while engaged in a debate with Joe Duffy on Liveline. The solicitor, who most recently stood for the Workers Party before going independent in 2014, highlighted an outrage in Fairview Park North... Read more »
VARADKAR’S VANDALS?
REPUBLICAN ACTIVIST Malachy Steenson brought some light relief to the airwaves on Tuesday while engaged in a debate with Joe Duffy on Liveline. The solicitor, who most recently stood for the Workers Party before going independent in 2014, highlighted an outrage in Fairview Park North... Read more »