A DECISION by the UK government to provide Covid-19 insurance cover for the film and TV industry will put considerable pressure on Pascal Donohoe, Catherine Martin and Leo Varadkar to bend to pressure from Screen Ireland, IBEC, and Screen Producers Ireland to follow suit …... Read more »
SAVING SALLY ROONEY’S NEXT SHOW
