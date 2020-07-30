SHELBOURNE SLAVE SHOCK

Date: July 30, 2020 - Affairs

Shelbourne Hotel


PUBLICITY FOLLOWING the removal of four statues from Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel will do no harm for business as even the upper crust of Irish hospitality battles to salvage its Summer season. The dependably creative tourism machine in Georgian Westport is probably sorry it didn’t come... Read more »

