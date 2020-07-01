Behind the Scenes

TV REVIEW: INSIDE IRELAND’S COVID BATTLE (RTÉ ONE)

Date: July 1, 2020 - Affairs, Behind the Scenes


AS WELL as documenting life for patients and staff in St James’s Hospital during the Covid-19 crisis, RTE Investigates: Inside Ireland’s Covid Battle inadvertently provided a fascinating into how the Irish media have covered the pandemic. The abject nihilism that has characterised the Indo’s coverage... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber