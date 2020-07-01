WIRECARD WOES

Date: July 1, 2020 - Affairs

Irish Central Bank


THE COLLAPSE of fintech company Wirecard may be a little too close for authorities in Dublin.  The German payments firm is facing criminal investigations for fraud on an eye-watering scale, while former CEO Markus Braun is on bail having been arrested last week. Wirecard has... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber