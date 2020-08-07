DARA CALLEARY’S CLUSTERS

Date: August 7, 2020 - Affairs

Dara Calleary

Dara Calleary


EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES may have belatedly landed Dara Calleary in cabinet but it already looks like the same old story from the new agriculture minister. As three counties head back into lockdown, Calleary, like Michael Creed before, has been silent as COVID-19 continues to rampage in... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber