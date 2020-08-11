WITH RTE having already provided full PR services for the Department of Health and local business during the pandemic, Goldhawk recently wondered which sector was next in line for promotional treatment. This week, domestic tourism received a lengthy advertisement courtesy of the Fáilte Ireland-sponsored No... Read more »
TV REVIEW: NO PLACE LIKE HOME (RTÉ ONE)
WITH RTE having already provided full PR services for the Department of Health and local business during the pandemic, Goldhawk recently wondered which sector was next in line for promotional treatment. This week, domestic tourism received a lengthy advertisement courtesy of the Fáilte Ireland-sponsored No... Read more »