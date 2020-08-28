HOGAN’S FARMING FAVOURITES

Date: August 28, 2020 - Affairs

Phil Hogan & Leo Varadkar


THE IDEA that Phil Hogan’s continued presence on the European stage was vital to the interests of farmers was one of the more fanciful of several such notions floated in recent days. Some elements have been quick to paint his demise as a set back... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber