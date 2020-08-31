THE WEST’S AWAKE

Date: August 31, 2020

Noel Grealish

Noel Grealish


GALWAY WEST TD Noel Grealish has been most contrite since details of ‘golfgate’ emerged. News of the event was greeted with dismay locally. Both City Mayor Mike Cubbard and Galway County Cathaoirleach James Charity have called for the TD to resign.  A high profile controversy... Read more »

