THE LONG GRASS

Date: September 1, 2020 - Affairs, Fowl Emissions

Pippa Hackett


EFFORTS TO elevate Irish beef to a status alongside champagne, prosciutto and gorgonzola have run into contention. A Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) listing from the European Union has long been floated as a means of distinguishing Irish beef in a crowded market. As well as... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber