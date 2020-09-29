ARMS TRIAL AND COUNTER CLAIMS

Date: September 29, 2020 - Affairs

Sean Haughey

Sean Haughey


ELEMENTS OF respectable society were most perturbed last week when Jack Lynch received a trashing on Liveline. On the 50th anniversary of the Arms Trial, contributions on radio came from Colm Hefferon, son of the late Col Michael Hefferon; Suzanne Kelly, daughter of Captain James... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber