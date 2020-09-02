THE NEXT FOREIGN MINISTER

Date: September 2, 2020 - Affairs

Neale Richmond

Neale Richmond


NEALE RICHMOND has enjoyed something of a blessed existence in Fine Gael.  As a favourite of party strategists and influential figures in the leadership, the new deputy for Dublin Rathdown will hardly be too disappointed to see Simon Coveney packing his bags for Brussels. Will... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber