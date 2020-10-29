BLUESHIRT BLUES

Date: October 29, 2020 - Affairs

Regina Doherty

Regina Doherty


THE NATION’s wellbeing received a welcome boost on Thursday with the sight of Stephen Donnelly launching yet another miserly mental health campaign.  The Government’s new ‘Keep Well’ initiative follows the same ‘low cost high bluster’ formula as the #inthistogether wheeze launched and quickly forgotten by... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber