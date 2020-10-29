THE NATION’s wellbeing received a welcome boost on Thursday with the sight of Stephen Donnelly launching yet another miserly mental health campaign. The Government’s new ‘Keep Well’ initiative follows the same ‘low cost high bluster’ formula as the #inthistogether wheeze launched and quickly forgotten by... Read more »
BLUESHIRT BLUES
THE NATION’s wellbeing received a welcome boost on Thursday with the sight of Stephen Donnelly launching yet another miserly mental health campaign. The Government’s new ‘Keep Well’ initiative follows the same ‘low cost high bluster’ formula as the #inthistogether wheeze launched and quickly forgotten by... Read more »