TODAY’S RULING at the Commercial Court will turn out to be a very expensive one for the Data Protection Commissioner and raises awkward questions about some past decisions. Justice Costello has ruled that Helen Dixon’s office must pay the legal costs of Max Schrems following... Read more »
HELEN DIXON’S COSTS
