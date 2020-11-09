COVENEY’S COMFORT

Date: November 9, 2020 - Affairs

Simon Coveney

Simon Coveney


THE RETURN of more “moderate” figures to power in Washington will buy some breathing room for EU foreign policymakers, and not least for minister Simon Coveney in Dublin. When in search of a seat on the UN Security Council seat, Dublin was prepared to talk... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber