IRISH TIMES Washington hack Suzanne Lynch had something of an epiphany as the votes were counted this week. America’s Election 2020 is the latest political event to confound predictions. Not long after the first results arrived on Tuesday night, Lynch on social media suggested that... Read more »
POLLING PROBLEMS
IRISH TIMES Washington hack Suzanne Lynch had something of an epiphany as the votes were counted this week. America’s Election 2020 is the latest political event to confound predictions. Not long after the first results arrived on Tuesday night, Lynch on social media suggested that... Read more »