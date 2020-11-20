THE RESUMPTION of attacks on public health advice indicate that certain figures in government and business understand the weakness of their own position. Those who complained bitterly about ‘yo-yo lockdowns’ just weeks ago now seek a return to the lowest level possible, whatever the consequences.... Read more »
GOVERNMENT’S DOCTOR DEFLECTION
