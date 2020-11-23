HACKED OFF AT THE JOURNALISM AWARDS

Date: November 23, 2020 - Affairs, Media

Ken Sweeney


THE NEWSBRANDS Journalism Awards were conducted virtually this year, which allowed hacks who failed to bring home a gong the opportunity to present their best loser face via Zoom. While the annual back-slapping event has become famous for its post-ceremony tiffs over the origin of... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber