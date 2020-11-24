HAVING ANNOUNCED himself on the Irish publishing scene in 2017 when picking up a bunch of magazine titles, including women’s glossy Irish Tatler, things haven’t quite worked out according to plan for Irish American investor Liam Lynch. Irish Studio Media Ltd (ISM) was set up... Read more »
LIAM LYNCH’S MAGAZINE STORY
