MACSHARRY’S COLD WAR

Date: November 27, 2020 - Affairs

Marc MacSharry

Marc MacSharry


THE LIGHT of liberty will continue to shine under the watchful eye of Marc MacSharry. Fianna Fáil’s Mr Angry is ever vigilant as to the authoritarian creep threatening the foundations of Irish democracy. Responding to the news that Nphet had advised against reopening the hospitality... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber