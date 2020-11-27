LEFT MERGERS

Date: November 27, 2020 - Affairs

Richard Boyd Barrett


AS THE SEASON of goodwill approaches, the prospect of left unity begins to look likely. After  years of fractious splits and territorial divisions, socialist TDs are set to fly the same red flag. People Before Profit and RISE have worked closely since the election. Joint... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber