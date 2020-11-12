PARTIAL BROADCASTING

Date: November 12, 2020 - Affairs

Tommie Gorman


VIEWERS of RTÉ’s main evening news on Wednesday were treated to a curious take on events in Belfast.  The North continues to record some the world’s highest infection rates and occupies an unfamiliar place at the top of RTE bulletins. Anchor Sharon Ní Bheoláin introduced... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber