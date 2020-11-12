VIEWERS of RTÉ’s main evening news on Wednesday were treated to a curious take on events in Belfast. The North continues to record some the world’s highest infection rates and occupies an unfamiliar place at the top of RTE bulletins. Anchor Sharon Ní Bheoláin introduced... Read more »
PARTIAL BROADCASTING
VIEWERS of RTÉ’s main evening news on Wednesday were treated to a curious take on events in Belfast. The North continues to record some the world’s highest infection rates and occupies an unfamiliar place at the top of RTE bulletins. Anchor Sharon Ní Bheoláin introduced... Read more »