SINDO REBRANDING NEEDS A RETHINK

Date: November 10, 2020 - Affairs

Leslie Ann Horgan


THERE’S MORE upheaval at the Sindo, with the axe falling on several columnists as part of the imminent rebranding of Living magazine to People & Culture. Those culled under new features editor Fran Power’s scythe include Eleanor Goggin, best mate of Living’s former editor, Mary... Read more »

