BABY NEWS has brought a welcome change in media coverage for Justice Minister Helen McEntee, but not everyone is happy. October’s Court of Appeal ruling, which upheld certain reporting restrictions, has been greeted with disdain across the press. The ban on identifying children who have... Read more »
HELEN MCENTEE’S CRITICS
BABY NEWS has brought a welcome change in media coverage for Justice Minister Helen McEntee, but not everyone is happy. October’s Court of Appeal ruling, which upheld certain reporting restrictions, has been greeted with disdain across the press. The ban on identifying children who have... Read more »