WILLIAMS AIR PUSH

Date: December 10, 2020 - Affairs

Paul Williams


FRESH FROM his adventures on the high seas, Paul Williams has returned to the “cocaine highway”, this time by air. The intrepid crime fighter took to the skies with the Air Corps on maritime defence and security operations in October ahead of another report in... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber