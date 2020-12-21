LAURA WHITMORE’S BUMPY MEDIA RIDE

Date: December 21, 2020 - Affairs

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore


WEDDINGS and pregnancies are usually joyful occasions, but, in the case of Laura Whitmore, these milestones offered her the opportunity to give her barely-concealed contempt of the media yet another outing. Responding to reports in The Sun and Irish Sun that she had married her... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber