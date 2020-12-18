SPARE A thought for Ireland’s economists who have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19. The nation was stunned this year when this dour collection of mostly male monetary modellers, spreadsheet warriors, think tank thought leaders and lobbyists were overlooked as the Government compiled its... Read more »
NO SOFT LANDING
SPARE A thought for Ireland’s economists who have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19. The nation was stunned this year when this dour collection of mostly male monetary modellers, spreadsheet warriors, think tank thought leaders and lobbyists were overlooked as the Government compiled its... Read more »