There has been a massive public outcry at the news that, following the recent 2% pay increase for the vast majority of Oireachtas members, the Government has followed this up with a proposal that all TDs are to be allowed additional paid time off –... Read more »
TDS TO GET HOLIDAYS BOOST
There has been a massive public outcry at the news that, following the recent 2% pay increase for the vast majority of Oireachtas members, the Government has followed this up with a proposal that all TDs are to be allowed additional paid time off –... Read more »