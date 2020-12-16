Craic & Codology

GOLDHAWK’S GIFT GUIDE

Date: December 16, 2020 - Craic & Codology

Christmas baubles

Christmas baubles


Goldhawk takes a look at the hottest gifts this festive season: Phil Hogan GPS Need to get somewhere but have lots of time to kill? Then the Phil Hogan GPS is the perfect gift. Just type in your destination and Phil will take you through... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber