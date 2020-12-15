TRADING BLOWS

Date: December 15, 2020 - Affairs

Neasa Hourigan


THE CHAOS coalition could hardly have done a better job in teeing up the controversial Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) between Europe and Canada. The Green Party’s remaining supporters have been alarmed by the manner in which the Government is conducting its business. Coalition party... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber