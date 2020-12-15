It’s a long way from the suburbs of Cork to hobnobbing at Highclere Castle, aka the Downton Abbey castle, but celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna has managed it quite nobly. Since hooking up in 2017 with her fiancé, Harry (Henry) Herbert, whose father was the 7th... Read more »
CLODAGH MCKENNA’S HONOURABLE VENTURES
It’s a long way from the suburbs of Cork to hobnobbing at Highclere Castle, aka the Downton Abbey castle, but celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna has managed it quite nobly. Since hooking up in 2017 with her fiancé, Harry (Henry) Herbert, whose father was the 7th... Read more »