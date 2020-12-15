CLODAGH MCKENNA’S HONOURABLE VENTURES

Date: December 15, 2020 - Affairs

Clodagh McKenna


It’s a long way from the suburbs of Cork to hobnobbing at Highclere Castle, aka the Downton Abbey castle, but celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna has managed it quite nobly. Since hooking up in 2017 with her fiancé, Harry (Henry) Herbert, whose father was the 7th... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber