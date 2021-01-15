OVERCOMING THE state’s chronic housing shortage is only one of the daunting tasks facing Darragh O’Brien The most unenviable job in government comes with an interesting set of Fianna Fáil themed challenges for the Minister. The issue of housing is myriad with soaring prices, rents... Read more »
DARRAGH O’BRIEN’S ‘EXCITING’ PARTY
OVERCOMING THE state’s chronic housing shortage is only one of the daunting tasks facing Darragh O’Brien The most unenviable job in government comes with an interesting set of Fianna Fáil themed challenges for the Minister. The issue of housing is myriad with soaring prices, rents... Read more »