DARRAGH O’BRIEN’S ‘EXCITING’ PARTY

Date: January 15, 2021 - Affairs

Darragh O'Brien

Darragh O'Brien


OVERCOMING THE state’s chronic housing shortage is only one of the daunting tasks facing Darragh O’Brien The most unenviable job in government comes with an interesting set of Fianna Fáil themed challenges for the Minister. The issue of housing is myriad with soaring prices, rents... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber