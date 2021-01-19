FOLEY’S FICTIONS

Date: January 19, 2021 - Affairs

Norma Foley


NORMA FOLEY’S high risk game playing has blown up in the Government’s hands, leaving a fireball of anger among families and teaching staff. The education minister was too clever by half last week in announcing a resumption of additional needs education provision mere moments before... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber