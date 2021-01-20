FRANCIS BRENNAN’S CHUTZPAH

Date: January 20, 2021 - Affairs

Frances Brennan


While it’s hard to raise a smile from hoteliers these days, you’d have to admire John and Francis Brennan’s impressive level of optimism. Even though the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the hospitality industry, the confidence the brothers have shown in acquiring Kenmare’s Lansdowne Arms... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber