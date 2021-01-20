While it’s hard to raise a smile from hoteliers these days, you’d have to admire John and Francis Brennan’s impressive level of optimism. Even though the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the hospitality industry, the confidence the brothers have shown in acquiring Kenmare’s Lansdowne Arms... Read more »
FRANCIS BRENNAN’S CHUTZPAH
While it’s hard to raise a smile from hoteliers these days, you’d have to admire John and Francis Brennan’s impressive level of optimism. Even though the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the hospitality industry, the confidence the brothers have shown in acquiring Kenmare’s Lansdowne Arms... Read more »