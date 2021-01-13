IMAGE PROBLEMS

Date: January 13, 2021

Melanie Morris


GOLDHAWK UNDERSTANDS that the keys to the Dun Laoghaire office of Image Publications Ltd (IPL) have been handed back. If this is true, it doesn’t augur well for the future of the company’s print titles – Image, Image Interiors & Living and Garden Heaven. Then... Read more »

