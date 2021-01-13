Behind the Scenes

TV REVIEW: CLEAR HISTORY (RTÉ 2)

Date: January 13, 2021 - Affairs, Behind the Scenes

RTE Clear History


“WE ALL have moments in our lives we wish we could delete,” host Kevin McGahern announces at the start of Clear History – and many RTE viewers might choose to forget the broadcaster’s extensive roll-call of ‘comedy’ flops. Unfortunately, Clear History is destined to join the ever-growing Montrose hall... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber