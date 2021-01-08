PERHAPS the only sliver of good fortune falling in the Government’s lap since March has been the disorganised and disunited state of its Opposition. Administrations headed by Leo Varadkar and then Micheál Martin have been characterised by (usually shambolic) reaction rather than planning but the... Read more »
OPPOSITION SLOW ON STRATEGY
PERHAPS the only sliver of good fortune falling in the Government’s lap since March has been the disorganised and disunited state of its Opposition. Administrations headed by Leo Varadkar and then Micheál Martin have been characterised by (usually shambolic) reaction rather than planning but the... Read more »