INM STAFF were surprised to see Peter Vandermeersch’s photography piece appearing in the Sindo’s Life magazine last Sunday, as the paper’s other supplement, People & Culture, is known as the Mediahuis publisher’s favourite child. The day after the Living supplement was rebranded to People &... Read more »
PETER VANDERMEERSCH’S LIFE
INM STAFF were surprised to see Peter Vandermeersch’s photography piece appearing in the Sindo’s Life magazine last Sunday, as the paper’s other supplement, People & Culture, is known as the Mediahuis publisher’s favourite child. The day after the Living supplement was rebranded to People &... Read more »