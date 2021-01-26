RIGHTS AND REASON

Date: January 26, 2021

Brendan Howlin

HEARTWARMING to witness Irish politics renew its commitment to democracy and human rights in recent days. As concerning scenes from Russia are beamed across the globe, TDs ever keen to advance the sanctity of liberal governance have denounced the Kremlin for its treatment of Alexei Navalny. Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has expressed his dismay at... Read more »

