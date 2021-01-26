NOT KEEN-AN LOVE/HATE

Date: January 26, 2021 - Affairs

Love Hate


OUR PRESUMPTION that members of the judiciary might enjoy a bit of gangland drama were dashed upon learning that Circuit Court judge, Keenan Johnson, isn’t a fan of RTÉ’s Love/Hate. The Sunday Worst reported that the Sligo-born judge blasted TV and filmmakers for inspiring viewers to carry out “barbaric” acts, while dealing with a case... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber