WHO’S AFRAID OF EOIN O BROIN?

Date: January 30, 2021 - Affairs

Eoin Ó Broin

Eoin Ó Broin


OBSERVERS COULD be forgiven for looking at the shameful malaise that passes for an Irish property sector to conclude that housing languishes well down the list of political priorities. As the indefinite nature of the pandemic begins to sink in, the issue that electrified the general election is now returning to the centre of political... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber