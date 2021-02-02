IN RELATION TO the comprehensive backlash against the Mother and Baby Homes Report last month, it is worth noting just how easily Government figures abandoned any public defence of the Commission and its findings. Even as Micheál Martin rushed to perform another act of Dáil contrition, the official narrative was under extreme stress, and, within... Read more »
SEANAD SISTERHOOD
IN RELATION TO the comprehensive backlash against the Mother and Baby Homes Report last month, it is worth noting just how easily Government figures abandoned any public defence of the Commission and its findings. Even as Micheál Martin rushed to perform another act of Dáil contrition, the official narrative was under extreme stress, and, within... Read more »