SEANAD SISTERHOOD

Date: February 2, 2021 - Affairs

Rebecca Moynihan


IN RELATION TO the comprehensive backlash against the Mother and Baby Homes Report last month, it is worth noting just how easily Government figures abandoned any public defence of the Commission and its findings. Even as Micheál Martin rushed to perform another act of Dáil contrition, the official narrative was under extreme stress, and, within... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber